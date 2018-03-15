How Warren Buffett became the world’s richest investor

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, Warren Buffett has followed an approach that hasn’t made him very popular among his fellow billionaires: he gave away more than 99% of his wealth to charity.

So far, he has already donated more than $25bn with plans to increase that to more than $100bn.

But how did an odd boy growing up in the corn-and-cattle country of Omaha, Nebraska, become one of the richest men in the world? The answer is surprisingly simple, as you'll see in the HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett.