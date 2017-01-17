THANDI KLAASEN
Parties pay tribute to ‘brave jazz legend’
President Jacob Zuma honours Thandi Klaasen as an internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icon
Political parties have paid tribute to jazz legend Thandi Klaasen‚ who died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
"A perfect mix of strength‚ humility and grace‚ she taught us … that we could overcome the greatest challenges and triumph over adversities‚" said ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa.
"Her kindness and compassion was demonstrated through her social and political activism. She was one of the symbols of political resistance during the struggle for liberation and the ANC will forever treasure her contribution during those difficult times," he said.
Klaasen earned several awards and honours including the National Order of the Baobab, bestowed on her for her excellent achievement and contribution to the music industry.
President Jacob Zuma said SA had lost one of its internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icons.
"Her passing is a tragic loss to the nation," he said.
"Ms Klaasen contributed to the country not only as a musician, but also a social and political activist who was always outspoken about social economic issues in the country.
"We have lost one of the leading pioneers of South African jazz music and promoters of the country’s cosmopolitan culture. She was a role model to many of our young and upcoming musicians and her legacy will live on for generations to come.
"We convey our deepest condolences to her family, relatives and all in the arts and culture industry. May her soul rest in peace," Zuma said.
Congress of the People spokesman Dennis Bloem said Klaasen left behind a rich history "and we hope that the upcoming artists will be able to emulate this great music giant.
"She never used her voice to make money, but rather to entertain and educate people and our nation.
"During the dark days of apartheid‚ Klaasen composed songs that exposed the brutality of the regime‚ she became a target and was constantly harassed by the police‚ but she never gave up," he said.
"We will miss her ‘tsotsi taal’ trademark of Sophiatown."
The DA’s national spokeswoman‚ Phumzile van Damme‚ said Klaasen "will always be remembered‚ acting as a guiding light for those across our country who wish to develop our country’s arts and culture. "We, therefore, encourage fellow South Africans to honour the role she played in our country by supporting our local music industry.
"South Africa is a country filled with talent and hope‚ and Thandi Klaasen’s story shows what we can achieve – even in the most difficult of circumstances‚" she said.
The parties extended their condolences to Klaasen’s family and friends.
TMG Digital
