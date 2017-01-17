Political parties have paid tribute to jazz legend Thandi Klaasen‚ who died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"A perfect mix of strength‚ humility and grace‚ she taught us … that we could overcome the greatest challenges and triumph over adversities‚" said ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

"Her kindness and compassion was demonstrated through her social and political activism. She was one of the symbols of political resistance during the struggle for liberation and the ANC will forever treasure her contribution during those difficult times," he said.

Klaasen earned several awards and honours including the National Order of the Baobab, bestowed on her for her excellent achievement and contribution to the music industry.

President Jacob Zuma said SA had lost one of its internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icons.

"Her passing is a tragic loss to the nation," he said.

"Ms Klaasen contributed to the country not only as a musician, but also a social and political activist who was always outspoken about social economic issues in the country.