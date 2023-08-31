Get your LLB degree part time at UKZN's School of Law

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) part-time bachelor of laws (LLB) programme offers aspiring legal practitioners a convenient, flexible way of obtaining an undergraduate law degree.

An LLB is the core qualification for legal practitioners (attorneys and advocates). In addition, it's a valuable qualification for a wide range of other careers in business, public administration and allied fields.

The LLB degree, offered by the School of Law via the Centre for Extended Legal Studies (CELS), is fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education.

Method of teaching

The programme will be delivered virtually, using the university’s online learning platform and applications such as Zoom. This will require students to have access to a stable internet connection and a suitable device — such as a desktop, laptop or smartphone — provided at their own cost. Students will also need to be computer literate.

Assessments during the semester will take place primarily online, however the final exams must be written in-person and on campus. Students will need to travel to the Howard College campus in Durban, or the Pietermaritzburg campus for their exams.

Admission criteria

Admission to the programme will depend on academic merit:

1. If the applicant’s highest qualification is an NSC degree (which means matric), the following will be required:

A minimum admission point score of 32, excluding life orientation;

English (home language) at level five, or English (first additional language) at level six;

Maths at level three or mathematical literacy at level five;

Endorsement or university exemption on the applicant’s matriculation certificate.

2. If you have one or more recognised tertiary qualifications, your application will be evaluated primarily on the basis of this/these qualifications, taking account of their nature, level and other relevant factors.

3. Relevant working experience may also be considered in appropriate cases.

4. In the event of oversubscription, preference will be given to applicants within KwaZulu-Natal.

5. Places in the programme are limited, and meeting the minimum admission criteria does not guarantee admission.

Fees for 2024

The fees for 2024 have not yet been determined. The fee for 2023 was R6,000 for a 16-credit module. Please expect a 5% to 10% increase in fees for 2024.

How to apply

Click here to apply online before September 30 2023. All applications must be accompanied by the applicant’s CV, previous academic transcripts and supporting documentation (matric certificate, degree certificates, ID) and a detailed letter of motivation indicating why you should be accepted for the programme and how you intend to fund your studies if accepted.

Applications submitted with incomplete information or documentation, or without payment of the correct application fee of R250, cannot be considered and may be summarily declined. Please ensure you have all documents to hand before you start the application process.

For more information contact: PT-LLBqueries@ukzn.ac.za.

This article was sponsored by the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

*The part-time LLB programme is a self-funded teaching programme and students are not eligible for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, or for university residence, or any financial concessions.

Students are required to obtain financial clearance each year before registration and this will require, inter alia, the settlement of all amounts owing from previous years of study in full and in cash. Acknowledgment of debt and sponsor’s letters will not suffice.

The part-time LLB is not a vehicle for future admission into the full-time LLB programme and students must complete their studies under the programme type into which they were accepted initially.