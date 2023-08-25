UKZN calls for applications for post-grad in forensic investigative auditing

The Centre for Extended Legal Studies in the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) School of Law invites candidates wishing to pursue a postgraduate diploma in forensic investigation and criminal justice (PDFICJ) in 2024 to apply.

About the programme

This PDFICJ provides working professionals (not necessarily accountants or lawyers) with the knowledge and skills to specialise in the field of forensic investigative auditing — a specialised branch of forensic investigation. This field uses intelligence-gathering techniques, together with accounting, legal and communication skills, to investigate and provide evidence of crimes of a financial or commercial nature.

The FICJ programme is offered part-time (only) over two years and consists of seven modules at NQF level eight (six 16-credit single semester modules in the first year and one year-long 32-credit module in the second year).

Method of teaching

The programme will be delivered primarily online, using the university’s online learning platform and applications such as Zoom. This will require students to have access to a stable internet connection and a suitable device, such as a desktop, laptop or smartphone, provided at their own cost. Students will also need to be computer literate.

Assessments during the semester will take place primarily online, but final exams for the first-year modules must be written in-person and on campus. Students will therefore need to travel to the Howard College campus in Durban for exam purposes.

Admission criteria

The minimum requirements are an appropriate bachelor’s degree or a one-year advanced diploma or certified fraud examiner qualification (NQF level seven), plus relevant working experience. In the event of oversubscription, preference will be given to applicants within KwaZulu-Natal.

Places in the programme are limited and meeting the minimum admission criteria does not guarantee admission. Selection will be based primarily on academic merit — taking all previous qualifications into account — but working experience may also be considered where appropriate.

Fees

The fees for 2024 have not yet been determined. The fee for 2023 was R4,660 for a 16-credit module. Please expect a 5% to 10% increase in fees for 2024.

How to apply

Apply online via the UKZN website before September 30 2023.

An application fee of R250 is payable. Your application must be accompanied by a one-page letter of motivation, indicating why you are interested in this programme and whether your studies will be self-funded or paid for by a sponsor or bursary.

The following documents must be uploaded with your application:

Certified copy of ID;

Certified copy of matric certificate;

Certified copy of all tertiary certificates;

Full academic transcripts from all the tertiary institutions where you have studied;

Detailed CV;

Letter of motivation; and

Proof of payment of application fee.

Applications submitted with incomplete information or documentation, or without payment, cannot be considered and may be summarily declined. Please ensure you have all documents before you start the application process.

Email any queries or requests for assistance to the programme administrator, Helga Stiglingh, at StiglinghH@ukzn.ac.za.

This article was sponsored by the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

*The PDFICJ programme is a self-funded teaching programme and, as such, students are not eligible for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, financial concessions, or university residence.

Students will be required to obtain financial clearance each year before registration. This will require the settlement of any outstanding fees in full and in cash (an acknowledgment of debt or sponsor’s letter will not suffice).