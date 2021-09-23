September 18 — Inspiration4 crew member Hayley Arceneaux floats in the SpaceX Crew Dragon module above Earth. After three days in space, the first all-civilian crew splashed down off the Florida coast in the US to end the historic mission.
September 19 — Women ride their bikes during an event in Diyarbakir, Turkey to encourage women to use bicycles in daily life. They were also asking the authorities for more bicycle paths to be built.
September 19 — Participants take part in the Equality March, organised by the LGBTQI community in Kiev, Ukraine.
September 19 — People carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion off the coast of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
September 20 — Lava flows behind houses after the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands. Lava from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed about 100 houses.
September 20 — A worker puts up a billboard of Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democratic Party’s candidate for chancellor, in Bonn, on Monday. Scholz has cemented his lead in the race to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel in elections on September 26.
September 21 — Haitian migrants sit in their shelters in a makeshift camp along the International Bridge, in Del Rio, Texas, the US, as they wait to be processed by border patrol officials.
September 21 — The seats reserved for Israel’s delegation sit empty as US President Joe Biden speaks about Israel and Palestinians at the UN General Assembly in New York, the US.
September 21 — A woman with a themed hat attends the Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates because of lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in London, Britain.
September 21 — Protesters march through Melbourne after the state government announced a construction shutdown for two weeks amid disruptions by right-wing groups and anti-vaxxers in Melbourne, Australia.
September 22 — A senior official of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department lays a wreath on Wednesday during a ceremony at the place were Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in an accident on Saturday on the Golden Highway in Lenasia South.
September 22 — Authorities burn seized rhino horns at an event to mark World Rhino Day, in Bokakhat near Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
September 22 — Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from the 21m platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy.
