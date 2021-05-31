Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I bother renewing my gym membership? BL PREMIUM

Q: Here we go again: a third wave and virtual classes at home. Should I bother renewing my gym membership?

A: Sports and fitness pages around the world deal with similar questions on an almost weekly basis. The most astounding thing is that most people have done nothing with their memberships for decades, but it takes a virus to get their backsides into gear. ..