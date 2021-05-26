MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Local handmade statement wines can vie for a place at the high table
From narrative luxury to the more traditionally understood sense of deluxe
26 May 2021 - 05:04
Great wines are not always interesting, nor are interesting wines always great. Wines which do not pretend to greatness should at least deliver interest and entertainment value. This was particularly evident to me while sampling a couple of range presentations by craft producers visiting Gauteng with their latest releases as well as the usual eclectic line-ups assembled several times a week in my tasting room.
I was treated to a generous spread of classic cultivars (probably 10 of each), and a handful of some pretty obscure varieties. Prices ranged from about R1,000 per bottle down to about R70. Most of the wines reflected considered and thoughtful winemaking: there was very little junk. ..
