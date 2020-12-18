December 12 — Members of the far-right group Proud Boys show a hand gesture indicating “white power” during a protest that turned violent at times, in Washington DC, the US.
December 13 — Vendors sell lanterns at a Christmas market in Manila, Philippines. The Covid-19 pandemic will make 2.7-million more Filipinos poor in 2020 on top of a record slide in GDP, the World Bank said in its December economic update.
December 13 — An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands in the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan.
December 13 — Workers pack boxes containing Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for shipment at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, the US.
December 14 — The Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia. The test flight comes almost six years after the rocket’s first successful test flight carried a 2-tonne dummy payload into orbit.
December 14 — Members of the electoral college cast their votes in Madison, Wisconsin, the US. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell finally recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election after the electoral college confirmed Biden’s victory.
December 14 — The mother of Muhammad Bello, one of more than 300 schoolboys who was abducted by Boko Haram gunmen, reacts in Katsina, in northwestern Nigeria. A government official said on Thursday the 344 pupils have been released and are due to be reunited with their families.
December 15 — Ukrainian police leave a rally called by entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses to protest against restrictive measures introduced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.
December 16 — Women, including widows and relatives of farmers who are believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against new farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India.
December 17 — Snow covers the Charging Bull sculpture in the financial district of Manhattan, New York City. A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the US northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region.
December 17 — An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles to mark Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Ashdod, Israel.
December 17 — A person uses the blinds in a newly created work space at the Anshin Oyado hotel in Tokyo, Japan. The hotel has converted its rooms into work spaces due to the financial blow caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
