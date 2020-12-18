December 12 — Members of the far-right group Proud Boys show a hand gesture indicating “white power” during a  protest that turned violent at times, in Washington DC, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT
Picture: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

December 13 — Vendors sell lanterns at a Christmas market in Manila, Philippines. The Covid-19 pandemic will make 2.7-million more Filipinos poor in 2020 on top of a record slide in GDP, the World Bank said in its December economic update.

Picture: EZRA ACAYANGETTY IMAGES
Picture: EZRA ACAYANGETTY IMAGES

December 13 — An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands in the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan.

Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

December 13 — Workers pack boxes containing Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for shipment at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, the US.

Picture: MORRY GASH/REUTERS
Picture: MORRY GASH/REUTERS

December 14 — The Angara A5 space rocket blasts off at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia. The test flight comes almost six years after the rocket’s first successful test flight carried a 2-tonne dummy payload into orbit.

Picture: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/REUTERS
Picture: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/REUTERS

December 14 — Members of the electoral college cast their votes in Madison, Wisconsin, the US. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell finally recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election after the electoral college confirmed Biden’s victory.

Picture: MORRY GASH/REUTERS
Picture: MORRY GASH/REUTERS

December 14 — The mother of Muhammad Bello, one of more than 300 schoolboys who was abducted by Boko Haram gunmen, reacts in Katsina, in northwestern Nigeria. A government official said on Thursday the 344 pupils have been released and are due to be reunited with their families.

Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

December 15 — Ukrainian police leave a rally called by  entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses to protest against restrictive measures introduced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

December 16 — Women, including widows and relatives of farmers who are believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against new farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India.

Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

December 17 — Snow covers the Charging Bull sculpture in the financial district of Manhattan, New York City. A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the US northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

December 17 — An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles to mark Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Ashdod, Israel.

Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

December 17 — A person uses the blinds in a newly created work  space at the Anshin Oyado hotel in Tokyo, Japan. The hotel has converted its rooms into work spaces due to the financial blow caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Picture: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/GETTY IMAGES

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
A toy car worth more than the real thing
Life / Motoring
4.
Vegan diet: how your body changes from day one
Life
5.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.