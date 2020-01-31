January 30 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. Confirmed cases have topped 8,000 and 170 people have died in China. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no-confidence in China. Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” Below, French citizens arrive and settle aboard an evacuation plane with destination southeastern France, before departure from Wuhan Airport.