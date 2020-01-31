January 26 — NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in suburban Los Angeles. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine who perished in the crash. Fans set up a small memorial near Staples Centre in remembrance of Bryant.
January 26 — Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes — album, song, record of the year and best new artist — in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honours.
January 27 — Portuguese computer hacker Rui Pinto, who was responsible for revealing the dealings of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, in a corruption scandal, handed over a hard drive to a whistle-blowing organisation in 2018. Pinto (centre) is escorted by judicial officers at the Metropolitan Court in Budapest, Hungary, for an earlier trial.
January 29 — Following the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, SA officials have begun screening people coming into the country from Hong Kong as a precaution. Coronavirus has claimed at least 132 lives, with about 6,000 confirmed cases. Businesses are not immune to the virus, with some companies predicting a decline in production, major economic indicators are also on the wane.
January 29 — President Cyril Ramaphosa, flanked by his deputy David Mabuza, chairing the 2020 cabinet lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria. The executive said the meeting would focus on economic growth and what needs to be done to build a capable and ethical state, among other issues.
January 30 — Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion and members of other anti-mining groups staged a protest outside the Southern African Annual Coal Conference at the Westin hotel in Cape Town. Business executives, lobbyists and government officials met for the annual conference that focuses on coal mining, processing and trade.
January 30 — Ntshadi Mofokeng, daughter of the late Santu Mofokeng, becomes emotional during tributes at the Morris Isaacson high school in Soweto, Johannesburg, for the memorial service for her father, a world-renowned documentary photographer.
January 30 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. Confirmed cases have topped 8,000 and 170 people have died in China. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no-confidence in China. Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” Below, French citizens arrive and settle aboard an evacuation plane with destination southeastern France, before departure from Wuhan Airport.
January 30 — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Switzerland’s Roger Federer during their singles semifinal match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Djokovic beat an injured Federer in straight sets.
January 30 — Buildings across the City of Brussels Grand Place were lit up in the colours of the Union Jack after the European parliament approved the withdrawal agreement that will put Brexit into effect. Britain will no longer be an EU member state from Saturday.