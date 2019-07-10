Taking it easy along the Cape Country Routes

There’s nothing like a little peer pressure to make you question your lifestyle choices.

We’ve just cycled to Lanzerac Wine Estate near Stellenbosch and I’m looking forward to a wine and chocolate pairing.

But my companions demurely decline the wine and just nibble the chocolate. I carry on regardless, aiming for the sweet spot of sufficient mid-morning wine to erode my cycling nerves without tumbling off in a giggling heap.

On the way back I play the age card anyway and commandeer the one electric bike provided by our Adventure Shop guides. It’s fabulous, breezing along the pretty roads around Stellenbosch with barely any legwork.

I’m exploring with Cape Country Routes (CCR), a collection of boutique hotels and attractions clustered along the roads from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth. Most of the members are further inland than the busy N2 coastal route, and they’re out to persuade tourists to shun the highway and discover the scenic treasures and quirky gems on less frantic roads.

The initials CCR also stand for charm, character and romance, its members boast, with hotels listed only if they’re brimming with atmosphere. The attractions around them are also carefully curated, to entice people to linger a while before hitting the road again.