Legal ‘pit bull’ steps in as employees tackle IBM over age discrimination

Former managers say significant amounts of their time were spent figuring out who to let go next. Other workers talk of constantly reading the tea leaves, swapping gossip about what division could be hit next and trying to transfer to a more favoured group in time to avoid getting cut.

For most of the past two decades Belinda Kromer’s life revolved around her job at IBM. She crisscrossed the US southwest selling mainframe computer software, the data-crunching behemoths that have been crucial to IBM’s success for many decades.

For the single parent, spending half her time on the road was not easy, but the job paid well and helped put her son through college. Earning about $115,000 a year not including bonuses, Kromer planned to work right till she was 70.

In 2017 IBM fired her. Her father had died a week earlier. Kromer says she had just received a glowing review from her manager but was told her skills were no longer relevant. Now 65 and tethered to the small Texas town where she owns a home and still supports her son, she struggles with her new status.

"Getting up in the morning and not logging into your computer is a weird thing if you’ve done it for 17 years," she says.

She is having a hard time finding work. In August she applied for a retail job at her local home improvement store. "They told me I was overqualified."

Kromer will not be participating in the lawsuit. She is one of thousands of employees who signed away their right to sue; Kromer did it so she would get a pension for her final year of employment. Workers typically agree not to sue IBM over age discrimination, individually or in class-action lawsuits. It’s a policy common in corporate America and one that was recently affirmed in a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling.

But over time, IBM has decreased the amount of severance it offers to just a month in most cases, say former employees interviewed, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions.

For some the offer was so inconsequential they decided to leave the money on the table and retain their right to sue later. These are the people Liss-Riordan is counting on.

One of those people she is representing is Edvin Rusis, 59. He joined IBM in 2003 during the $2.1bn acquisition of Rational Software, where he was working at the time. The first firings came barely a year later, but he held on. The work his department was doing seemed to be in high demand. Still, in March 2018 the firing machine found Rusis. His managers refused to give him a reason besides vague mentions of his skills not being up to date, Rusis says.

Liss-Riordan is a formidable lawyer, but the case her firm is best known for has not been an unalloyed victory. A high-profile campaign to get Uber to recognise drivers as employees resulted in an initial $100m settlement but was subsequently blocked by a federal judge. She is still going after Uber, including filing a separate lawsuit against co-founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp.

Age discrimination is a tough issue on which to hang a class action. For a court to allow Liss-Riordan to represent fired IBM employees as a class, she would need to show that age discrimination affected all the employees in the lawsuit, says Michael Willemin, an employment lawyer with Wigdor who is not involved in any IBM-related case.

Liss-Riordan believes the evidence is there. The ProPublica story cited internal IBM documents that, among other things, mentioned a strategy of "correcting the seniority mix". IBM also fired people for not having the necessary skills, but rehired them as contractors in similar positions, ProPublica reported.

Bloomberg