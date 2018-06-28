Take in the Free State’s mountain biking route with a country feel

Locals claim the Seekoei wetland near the town, which has Ramsar status, is the largest wetland in the Southern Hemisphere. Besides birds and wetlands, there is the green, green grass (in summer) and pervasive cosmos (in late summer).

The alternative route to Memel starts out of Volksrust southward on the N11. This is a busy stretch of tar road, but it is mercifully short before a right turn on gravel leads to Majuba.

Majuba! A name which echoes in South African history as the place where the Boers first gave the British an unexpected snotklap. Majuba has a private museum.

Continue down the gravel road, which climbs initially but thereafter is largely downhill to Memel. From Memel, if you have time, there are a number of excellent circular mountain biking routes — varying from technical to small, deserted district roads.

Contact guesthouse owner Jimmy Saunders (058 9240034, mahem@xsinet. co.za) for the maps of these.

Preferably spend a day or two exploring Memel and its surrounds, including the reed-filled bird sanctuary. I had urgent business meetings, so I headed out of Memel on the S17, a gravel road which heads southwards through spectacular farmlands and wetlands and up the escarpment before descending rapidly via Muller’s Pass to the Newcastle area. Near the top of the escarpment there is a national heritage site, the huge Vangervlei reedland. There are stories of how British troops were bogged down in this wetland in the Boer War.

Nearing the top, I thought I heard the wheezing of a truck winding up the pass, but then I realised the sound was just the empty moan of the wind as it was cut by the telephone wires.

From Warden to Verkykerskop

An alternative route in the same general area has a different first day — from Warden to Verkykerskop — but joins the same Muller’s Pass route on the second day (although you could, alternatively, easily ride from Verkykerskop to Memel and enjoy its delights, as above).

From Warden, two gravel roads (choose either) climb through similar rolling farmland and grassland for about 50 km to Verkykerskop. The route is another birdwatchers’ paradise.

Verkykerskop was once a wagon stop. More recently it was largely bought up by musician Matt Hoffman. The hamlet’s historic "Jewish store" has been enlivened with all manner of old items, and it hosts a fine buffet on Sundays.

Singers Chris Chameleon, Valiant Swart and Frank Opperman have graced the hamlet’s October festival.

Heading out in the mist from Verkykerskop, I took a road through the highlands towards Muller’s Pass.

I’m told it rains here almost every day in summer.

This route is so remote, empty, high and windy it is reminiscent of the Karoo and the Scottish Highlands. The difference is that it is only a few hours "art" of Johannesburg.

To confirm that this is a remote route, the road increasingly became grassed over.

It was a fairly strenuous ride, up and down, to the Memel-Muller’s Pass road, so I stopped for a snack and a swim in one of the many streams.

• Payne is a route scout for Spekboom Tours.