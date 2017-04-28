CATERING
Long hours, huge appetites in frozen tundra of northern Canada
A catering avalanche feeds De Beers's remote Gahco Kué Canadian mine, writes Allan Seccombe
To feed 377 people living in an isolated mining outpost in the frozen tundra of northern Canada, it takes a team of 11 including two bakers, to deliver healthy and interesting food daily.
"Our menus are pretty good, restaurant-quality food. While we try to be nutritious, a lot of the guys get a little tired of that. They want burgers and fries or pizzas or tacos.
"So, usually on the weekends, when the upper management goes away, we do fun stuff for them," says Mark Plouffe, one of the head chefs on a two-week rotation at Gahcho Kue.
The camp goes through 544kg of bacon, 2,400 eggs and 3,000 loaves in that period. Staff imbibe 2,500 litres of coffee a week and 20l litres of chocolate milk a day from dispensers in the canteen. The mine staff drink an additional 96 cartons of chocolate milk daily. "It seems like a lot to me," Plouffe says.
His team makes up to 900 sandwiches a day. Apart from the main canteen, there are eight lunch rooms on the site.
Every week, an articulated truck travels across ice roads to deliver 8,160kg of groceries, with fresh fruit, vegetables and meat coming from Yellowknife for the average staff complement of between 267 and 310 people. In summer, these supplies are flown in.
There are five basics that camp co-ordinator Joe Adams frets about the most: bacon, eggs, coffee, chocolate milk and steak. "At one mine site, the ice-cream machine broke and it almost shut down the mine. I refuse to have an ice-cream machine," Adams says.
During construction of the mine, when up to 620 people were on site, the camp had to bring in 18,000kg a week of groceries. "Man, those construction guys really ate," he says.
In winter, when the ice road can be used, 43-million litres of diesel is delivered to the mine. It is used for the machines digging and hauling ore and to power the large generators, providing electricity for the processing plant and living quarters.
The kitchen team tries to cater for special events and holidays, with Christmas and New Year marked for treats.
Plouffe says the shifts and working conditions have their benefits. He lives alone because his children have grown up, so it does not affect his family life. He uses his two-week break to visit relatives "or lie around on the couch all day if I want.
"I enjoy that. It’s one of the drawcards for this position. The big adjustment is trying to take care of all your business stuff at home before you get here or while you’re here. I don’t mind being away for two weeks. I’m okay working for 12 hours a day for 14 days."
• De Beers sponsored Seccombe’s trip to Gahco Kué.
