SA bunkering industry missing out on shipping bonanza
Sars stalemate and port congestion mean opportunities are being lost amid surge of sea traffic around Cape of Good Hope
12 April 2024 - 05:00
The Red Sea attacks, which prompted many cargo carriers to reroute their vessels around Africa, have led to the number of passages via the Cape of Good Hope more than doubling to 2,387 in February 2024 from 1,159 a year earlier, according to data from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
During his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the conflict in the Middle East disrupting shipping traffic through the Suez Canal positioned SA favourably to offer bunkering services for ships that were rerouted...
