ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Forex account and production data in focus
Nedbank expects continued weakness in mining output due to persistent load-shedding and weak commodity prices
07 April 2024 - 17:21
The SA Reserve Bank will publish March’s gross foreign reserves data on Monday.
Gross foreign exchange reserves increased slightly to $61.65bn in February from $61.19bn in January, It reflected an increase in foreign exchange reserves to $47.25bn from $46.73bn, which was supported by a foreign currency loan of €500m received on behalf of the government...
