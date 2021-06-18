Economy

WATCH: How retail sales soared in April

Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail activity

18 June 2021 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Retail activity surged in April, with sales registering an increase of 95.8% on an annual basis. The performance comes off a relatively low base as sales were constrained in 2020 due to lockdown measures.

Business Day TV spoke to Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB about the data.

