WATCH: Rebuilding SA’s soft power

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Global Soft Power Summit 2021

2020 was a year like no other, putting the nations of the world to the test — from the impact of Covid-19 on economic activity and immediate GDP forecasts, to diminished long-term prospects. At times like these, as the nations of the world battle for capital and investment as they look to rebuild from the pandemic, a nation's soft power is, arguably, more important than ever.

Brand Finance recently hosted its Global Soft Power Summit 2021, hosted as a fully virtual event, where practitioners and researchers of soft power came together to explore the effect Covid-19 has had on nations around the globe, and to discuss predictions for the future following the turbulence of the last 12 months.

Taken together, the Global Soft Power Index and the Nation Brand Value Report are invaluable resources for understanding the stature and positioning of Nation Brands, to enhance policy formulation in tourism, foreign direct investment, trade and industrial exports and cultural development.

Michael Avery talks to Dr Petrus de Kock GM of research for Brand SA​; Steve Thomson, insight director at Brand Finance; and Parul Soni, associate at Brand Finance, about the research programme.

