Economy Agriculture sector could inject life into new car sales, says analyst SA's summer rains had provided excellent agricultural conditions in some areas and that will increase demand for light and medium commercial vehicles

Demand from the agriculture sector will bring relief to stuttering new-vehicle sales, Cyril Zhungu, Standard Bank’s head of automotive retail finance, said on Monday.

Sales figures on Monday show that the motor industry sold 37,521 new vehicles in February. That was 13.3% behind the 43,296 of February 2020. For the first two months of this year, the aggregate was 72,170 — 13.8% behind the 83,709 at the same stage in 2020...