National Investing in people will steer SA towards growth, says National Planning Commission BL PREMIUM

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has recommended that SA’s top priority be to invest in people and strengthen institutions as the two crucial interventions that could reset the country on a growth path.

The NPC, an independent advisory body to the government, published a 400-page national development plan that was adopted in 2012, which set out development targets. These included eradicating poverty and achieving full employment by 2030 and reducing inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient, from 0.69 to 0.6...