agriculture
SA farmers on the brink
As drought grips SA and agricultural output dips, farmers are turning to the government for help – and pointing out that money poured into state enterprises could be better spent elsewhere
05 December 2019 - 05:00
As large swathes of SA suffer the stranglehold of a prolonged drought, the country’s agricultural industry has turned to the government, asking for R10bn to help those hit hardest by the debilitating conditions.
The Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State, in particular, are under pressure — though in the past month water levels in dams in Limpopo and the North West also dipped below the halfway mark.
