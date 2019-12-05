Features agriculture SA farmers on the brink As drought grips SA and agricultural output dips, farmers are turning to the government for help – and pointing out that money poured into state enterprises could be better spent elsewhere BL PREMIUM

As large swathes of SA suffer the stranglehold of a prolonged drought, the country’s agricultural industry has turned to the government, asking for R10bn to help those hit hardest by the debilitating conditions.

The Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State, in particular, are under pressure — though in the past month water levels in dams in Limpopo and the North West also dipped below the halfway mark.