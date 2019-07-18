Hiking tariffs is no panacea for poultry and sugar sector woes, warns Ebrahim Patel
Minister cannot make a decision on local industries’ requests for tariffs of up to 82% until he gets feedback from the International Trade Administration Commission
18 July 2019 - 18:37
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel says calls by the poultry and sugar industries to hike import tariffs will not necessarily solve the challenges afflicting those sectors.
