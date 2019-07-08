Moonshot approach will help SA escape middle-income trap

It is no great shock that the Asian Tigers get the best scores. The paper suggests that their success is largely due to state intervention, promoting the emergence of sophisticated export-orientated industrial sectors while allowing fierce competition by domestic firms, both in the home market and abroad.

This approach — described in the IMF paper as a moonshot — does not just work through broad-brush investment promotion or import substitution. It is innovation-led, aimed at vigorously stimulating exports of sophisticated products as this is what makes you rich in the long run.

The moonshot industrial policy approach, as the authors admit, is very different from the policy advice the IMF and World Bank have previously given to developing countries like SA. One reason for the revised approach is that since the financial crisis of 2008 the world is a very different place. The old Washington consensus, centred on the US treasury department, the IMF and the World Bank, has broken down.

US President Donald Trump is pushing his own brand of industrial policy, there is a backlash against globalisation around the world and countries are looking at how they can build up their own productive sectors.

The new discussion paper is not an official IMF policy document, but ideas in such publications can and do lead to changes in policy approach and it has attracted the attention of senior SA government policy advisers.

So, how does the IMF analysis help those SA policymakers and strategists who are responsible for our industrial revival? Can we recalibrate to this moonshot approach, in which an activist government identifies those new areas of capability that will result in a surge in growth and productivity?

SA’s industrial policy is mildly interventionist. We have been successful in promoting manufactured exports through the automotive sector. The government also broadly supports areas of comparative advantage in manufacturing and services such as agroprocessing, filmmaking, and business process outsourcing.

The level of innovation and research & development (R&D) expenditure by domestically owned manufactured firms is, however, woefully below the average of middle-income countries. It is difficult to get a sense of where the new areas of technology creation and capability development lie within the manufacturing sector. There seems to be a disconnect between industrial and innovation policies, with the former giving greater emphasis to investment in plant and equipment than to technology creation.

My sense is that, based on the IMF analysis, we now need to maintain some of what we are already doing in terms of industrial policy but to be much smarter, much bolder and much more ambitious. We need to continue supporting the automotive sector, build more agricultural processing capabilities, and promote all those other sectors that promise success. However, we need to act with a sharper focus.

For instance, local companies in the automotive supply chain are making carpets, bumpers and similar low-tech components for vehicles. No sign of a moonshot here. A moonshot approach would challenge us to build serious, sophisticated and cutting-edge local components that could find a global market and underpin a global export surge.

In addition to vehicles we must look more widely for other areas of future-orientated capabilities that are technology and R&D driven. For instance, a promising area we need to look at more urgently is the mining supply chain. Look at Australia, where a lot of its high-tech exports involve mining services and equipment. If the Aussies can do it, surely we can too?

A manufacturing moonshot — like the president’s proposed new city — may sound like science fiction but others have achieved it, and now we must make it science-driven fact.

• Chipfupa is a director of Cova Advisory.