Economy

Cyril Ramaphosa reassures investors about land reform

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says SA’s renewed fight against corruption puts the country in good stead in terms of attracting foreign investment

20 November 2018 - 14:26 BEKEZELA PHAKATHI
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again assured investors that their assets in SA will be safe, saying the land reform process will be undertaken in an orderly and lawful manner.

Ramaphosa hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tuynhuys, Cape Town on Tuesday. The German president is in the country for an official state visit.

Last week, parliament's joint constitutional review committee resolved to officially recommend that the constitution should be amended to make it explicit that expropriation without compensation is one of the means that can be used to address the skewed land ownership patterns dating back to colonial and apartheid eras.

During a joint media briefing with Steinmeier, Ramaphosa reiterated that the land question needs to be addressed, but said this should be done within the confines of the law and ensure that property rights are respected.

‘‘There will be no land grabs. Investors should have no fear,’’ Ramaphosa said.

Steinmeier suggested that the issue of ‘‘dispossession’’ has to be addressed.

Germany had to deal with the matter of dispossession when East and West Germany were reunited in 1990, he said. Steinmeier said SA' s renewed fight against corruption put the country in good stead in terms of attracting foreign investment.

Germany is SA's third-largest trading partner. More than 600 German companies have subsidiaries or production plants in SA sustaining about 100,000 jobs.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Committee recommends amending constitution for land expropriation

Opposition parties, apart from the EFF, are not happy with the decision, but 12 MPs favour the decision
National
5 days ago

World Bank: amending constitution over land is unnerving investors

‘What investors are looking for is certainty ... creating an environment that is reliable, that is certain, is important’
National
6 days ago

Land expropriation without compensation spells ‘economic disaster’

Two Gibs academics have conducted a macroeconomic impact assessment of the proposed land policy — and their results are not pretty
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
IMF warns that SA faces constraints in ...
Economy
2.
Mining, not farming, is now Zimbabwe’s economic ...
World / Africa
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists lean towards an ...
Economy
4.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
5.
Courts tell government to sort out Eskom payment ...
Economy

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s land policy approval slipped under the market’s radar
Opinion / Columnists

IMF warns that SA faces constraints in implementing reform
Economy

Investors in the dark on land policy until after 2019 poll
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.