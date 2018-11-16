National

land expropriation

Investors in the dark on land policy until after 2019 poll

Panel recommends amending constitution to expedite expropriation without compensation

16 November 2018 - 05:06 BEKEZELA PHAKATHI

Investors seeking clarity on government policy on land expropriation will have to wait until after the 2019 elections.

While parliament’s joint constitutional review committee formally resolved on Thursday to recommend that the property section of the constitution be changed to expedite expropriation of land without compensation, the ANC confirmed this is unlikely before the poll.

Committee recommends amending constitution for land expropriation

Opposition parties, apart from the EFF, are not happy with the decision, but 12 MPs favour the decision
National
18 hours ago

World Bank: amending constitution over land is unnerving investors

‘What investors are looking for is certainty ... creating an environment that is reliable, that is certain, is important’
National
1 day ago

Land expropriation without compensation spells ‘economic disaster’

Two Gibs academics have conducted a macroeconomic impact assessment of the proposed land policy — and their results are not pretty
National
3 days ago

Court showdown on expropriation without compensation looms

Opposition parties and the Institute of Race Relations have said they will take legal steps to stop the ANC and the EFF amend the constitution
National
1 day ago

