Economy

IMF warns that SA faces constraints in implementing reform

Fund commends government on governance efforts and says calls for improvement on business models of SOEs

19 November 2018 - 17:40 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

While the government has ramped up efforts to improve governance, SA  faces reform implementation headwinds, says a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a concluding statement released on Monday, which describes the preliminary findings of IMF staff at the end of a visit to SA, the fund said: “Some of the initial optimism has dissipated as growth remains stuck in low gear and reform implementation has faced constraints.

“This is therefore a critical time to implement stalled reforms to restore confidence, attract investment, support growth, and rebuild buffers to deal with a challenging environment.”

Reforms the IMF calls for include addressing remaining governance issues and improving the business models of state-owned entities (SOEs), revisiting labour market practices to create more jobs, promoting competition in all sectors of the economy to boost business opportunities and reducing uncertainty by clarifying some recent policy proposals, particularly on land reform.

Despite SA’s economic resilience, the country had been knocked by negative effects in the external environment, the IMF said.

“Amid deepening global trade tensions and capital outflows from most emerging markets, nonresident investors have been selling South African assets, more than reversing the large inflows that followed the change in government, although the country has not been as badly hit as some emerging markets.” 

Despite important mitigating factors, such as the free-floating exchange rate, sophisticated financial and corporate sectors, and favorable currency and maturity profiles of the sovereign debt, it said that “there is no room for complacency”.

The fund said SA should consider introducing a debt anchor in its budget to signal the government’s commitment to reduce its obligations and help tighten fiscal policy.

Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) decision on Thursday, the IMF said monetary policy had to focus on anchoring inflation expectations close to 4.5% and not try “to address structurally induced low economic activity”.

The MPC cut the key repo rate in March, but has not made any moves since then. Some analysts are expecting the start this week of a cycle of interest-rate hiking.  Half of the 18 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted a rate increase.

“With inflation expectations remaining close to the upper end of the target band, the accommodative monetary policy stance is running out of space, risking the central bank falling behind the curve,” warned the IMF.

menons@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists lean towards an interest rate hike

The consensus is for an interest rate hike but the monetary policy committee could be evenly split, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
21 hours ago

Rate hike likely, to quell inflation

If you take petrol prices out of CPI, there is no inflation
Business
1 day ago

Rand weaker as higher interest rates loom

A stronger dollar creates a negative environment for the rand as the JSE all share surges and bond yields rise
Markets
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists lean towards an ...
Economy
2.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
3.
Uptick in retail sales probably enough to end ...
Economy
4.
Courts tell government to sort out Eskom payment ...
Economy
5.
PwC gives Ramaphosa's investment drive the thumbs ...
Economy

Related Articles

Economy’s recovery phase bodes well for equities and multi-asset investments
Opinion

SA’s economic fundamentals are always up for debate
Opinion

No respite for SA’s jobless as unemployment rate climbs to 27.5%
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.