WATCH: Absa wants to know where growth has gone

Absa held its annual investment management conference on Thursday under the theme, Who moved my growth?

This is a valid question after first-quarter GDP data showed a contraction of 2.2%.

But the National Treasury, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) still expect the country to grow by 1.5% or more in 2018.

Absa’s Tsitsi Hatendi-Matika spoke to Business Day TV about where growth could come from.