Kodwa claps, but everyone else sees the writing on the wall after Gigaba’s budget

Lekota said the long-term effects of the growing debt, compounded with the poor performance of the rand and the economy, would subject SA to a multi-generational debt trap.

"Generations of our children are going to inherit debt. They are going to be born and go to the grave still paying the debt this administration has made. This is inequity that we are now going to pass on to our children and our great grandchildren. I am just devastated," he said.

BNP Paribas economist Jeffrey Schultz, said: "Fiscal consolidation plans seem to have been largely abandoned. We believe that not enough was done to instil confidence that fiscal consolidation remains front of mind for the Treasury and as such I think ratings downgrades by S&P and Moody’s and Fitch are inevitable before the end of the year."

If the ratings companies "don’t do anything after today they are frozen behind the wheel", said George Herman, chief investment officer at Citadel Investment Services.

"The ratings downgrade is now all but guaranteed, it’s just a matter of them saving face and deciding when to do it."

IFP MP Narend Singh told Business Day that Gigaba had failed to reassure him that he was in control of the economy’s health.

“Government debt is just skyrocketing, from 40% of GDP to 60% of GDP by 2021. By 2021 of every rand that we contribute in tax, 15c goes to servicing debt.

“That is not acceptable. We do hope that after December something more concrete will come up in the main budget, because for now he has said nothing,” said Singh.

He said he was open to the possibility that Gigaba might have delivered a cautious medium-term budget in light of the approaching elective conference before making any more definitive statements on the fiscus.

“I would have liked him to go into detail on macroeconomic reforms. He spoke about SOEs and their drain on the system, which they certainly are. There was no detail on commercialising. It doesn’t give us any hope that he knows what he’s doing at this moment in time,” he said.

The ACDP's Steve Swart said he was encouraged by the minister’s statement that SOEs would be kept on a tight leash, although he feared this could be undermined by elements including a possible nuclear deal down the line.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the minister’s speech did not give strong reassurance to South Africans but rather appeared to be a balancing act on the minister’s part to ensure his survival at the December conference.

“The medium-term budget policy statement was disastrous. It did not come up with anything concrete or new. It came across as a speech which he would use for political posturing in December to appease both factions hoping to remain on after the conference.

“As far as them trying to fight corruption and reducing waste I have been saying that he and his party have the credibility of a cat that conducts a commission of inquiry into the disappearance of mice,” said Kwankwa.​

