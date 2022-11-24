Companies / Transport & Tourism

Southern Sun upbeat about occupancy levels but wary of Eskom

The hotel group spent R13m on diesel to keep the lights on in the six months to end-September, up from just R1m in the prior comparable period

24 November 2022 - 15:40 Andries Mahlangu

Southern Sun is counting on the crucial festive season to further boost its occupancies as leisure travel in particular gains momentum.  

But the hotel group said on Thursday that the rolling power blackouts posed a potential threat to its operating expenses — a concern echoed by many businesses as power utility Eskom battles to keep the lights on because of its ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations...

