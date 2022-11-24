Southern Sun upbeat about occupancy levels but wary of Eskom

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Three plants forced to close down because of missile strikes
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Southern Sun is counting on the crucial festive season to further boost its occupancies as leisure travel in particular gains momentum.
But the hotel group said on Thursday that the rolling power blackouts posed a potential threat to its operating expenses — a concern echoed by many businesses as power utility Eskom battles to keep the lights on because of its ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Southern Sun upbeat about occupancy levels but wary of Eskom
The hotel group spent R13m on diesel to keep the lights on in the six months to end-September, up from just R1m in the prior comparable period
Southern Sun is counting on the crucial festive season to further boost its occupancies as leisure travel in particular gains momentum.
But the hotel group said on Thursday that the rolling power blackouts posed a potential threat to its operating expenses — a concern echoed by many businesses as power utility Eskom battles to keep the lights on because of its ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.