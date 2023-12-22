Naspers and Prosus plunge as new Chinese tech regulations hit Tencent
Beijing unveils new measures aimed at curbing spending in online games
22 December 2023 - 09:29
The share prices of global internet and media company Naspers and its global internet arm, Prosus, plunged on Friday morning when local markets opened after Chinese regulators announced plans that are set to hurt tech giant Tencent and others in the sector.
By 9.12am, Naspers had fallen 14.17% and Prosus 11.22%. The JSE will close at 12pm on Friday...
