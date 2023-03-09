Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Reunert takes control of IQbusiness with 74% stake

The transaction, which requires approval from competition authorities, will boost Reunert’s delivery of end-to-end technology solutions

09 March 2023 - 16:17 Mudiwa Gavaza

Reunert has concluded an agreement to buy almost three-quarters of  IT consulting business IQbusiness for an undisclosed amount as the JSE-listed electronics group seeks to broaden its services. 

The acquisition of the 74.2% stake is being undertaken through wholly owned subsidiary Reunert ICT...

