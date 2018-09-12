Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, bets on health-monitoring watch

Cupertino — Apple introduced its largest iPhone ever and a new line of watches that can detect heart problems on Wednesday as it looks to get users to upgrade to more expensive devices in the face of stagnant global demand for smartphones.

The relatively small changes to its lineup, following last year’s overhauled iPhone X, were widely expected by investors, who sent the company’s shares down 1.5%. The strategy has been successful, helping Apple’s stock up more than 30% this year and making it the first publicly traded US company to hit a market value of more than $1 trillion.

"It is pretty consistent with past iPhone release days where we see short-term sell the news but things will probably get a lot better in the weeks and months ahead, particularly with a strong holiday sales season expected," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management.

Apple’s new phones are the XS, with a 5.8-inch (14.7cm) screen, starting at $999. The XS Max, the largest iPhone to date and one of the biggest on the market, has a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) screen, and starts at $1,099.