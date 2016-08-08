EXCLUSIVE: Company registration delays a possibility as CIPC and Metrofile bicker

A DISPUTE between the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and its former contractor, JSE-listed Metrofile, could result in a delay in new companies being registered.

It is also likely to delay the registration of trade marks, designs and copyright.

Metrofile, the information and record storage management business, was awarded the CIPC document storage contract in 2011. The contract came to an end on December 31 2015. CIPC insiders said Metrofile had been asked to extend the contract but had quoted exorbitant fees in comparison to its competitors.

In an internal communique seen by Business Day, acting commissioner Rory Voller said Metrofile had now declined a short-term extension of the contract pending the installation of the new contractor.

He said the CIPC bid adjudication committee had concluded the appointment of a new contractor and this was currently in the signatory process. As soon as the final approval was complete and the new contractor had been informed of the appointment, a communication would follow about the interim arrangements until finalisation on the transition of files from Metrofile, he said.

"We realise that the delay in finalising the appointment and dispute has and will affect business operations, and therefore all possible options are followed to have business operations restored as soon as possible. We request officials to be patient and apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period," said Voller.

The bid document for the contract released by the CIPC in July 2015 showed that at that time, Metrofile had in excess of 6-million CIPC files. It will be a five-year contract.

At 12.45pm, Metrofile's share price was down 1.04% to R4.75, valuing the company at about R2.1bn.