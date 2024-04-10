Tesco looks to a further profit rise

A general view of Tesco, in Oldham, Britain, UK on April 13 2023. File Picture: REUTERS/Molly Darlington
London — Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco forecast a further rise in profit on Wednesday, citing early signs of improving consumer sentiment, after customer wins from rivals helped drive an 11% jump last year.
CEO Ken Murphy said easing food inflation, lower energy prices and employment levels holding up made him “quite positive” for 2024.
“There is loads of uncertainty out there, but I see a gentle improvement in customer sentiment, and our business is in really good shape,” he said.
His comments chimed with survey data showing signs Britain’s two-year cost-of-living crisis is easing, with confidence improving among UK consumers about the outlook for their finances and the number struggling to pay their bills down year on year.
The supermarket group, which has a 27.3% share of Britain’s grocery market, up 40 basis points on the year, forecast retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, of “at least” £2.8bn for its 2024/25 year. It made £2.76bn in the year to February 24, slightly ahead of guidance of £2.75bn and up from £2.49bn in the previous year.
Sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, rose 7.4% to £61.5bn, with UK like-for-like sales up 7.7%, supported by a rise in volumes, or number of items sold, in the second half.
Tesco’s shares were up 3.8%, extending year-on-year gains to 12%.
“Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we've made to the value and quality of our products,” Murphy said. He highlighted customer wins from premium retailers, with sales of the Tesco Finest brand up 15.7% during the year, exceeding £2bn.
UK consumers were still looking to save money by cooking and entertaining at home rather than dining out, he said.
Tesco was also benefiting from its strategy of matching the prices of discounter Aldi on key items, and the popularity of its Clubcard loyalty scheme, which provides lower prices for members. These programmes have been financed by taking £1.2bn of costs out of the business over the past two years. A further £500m of savings are planned for 2024/25.
Tesco raised its dividend by 11% and said it would buy back a further £1bn worth of shares over the next year.
“If they can keep the business well invested and return the rest of the cash to shareholders, that seems a very sensible thing to do,” one top 40 investor in Tesco said.
Tesco looks to a further profit rise
London — Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco forecast a further rise in profit on Wednesday, citing early signs of improving consumer sentiment, after customer wins from rivals helped drive an 11% jump last year.
CEO Ken Murphy said easing food inflation, lower energy prices and employment levels holding up made him “quite positive” for 2024.
“There is loads of uncertainty out there, but I see a gentle improvement in customer sentiment, and our business is in really good shape,” he said.
His comments chimed with survey data showing signs Britain’s two-year cost-of-living crisis is easing, with confidence improving among UK consumers about the outlook for their finances and the number struggling to pay their bills down year on year.
The supermarket group, which has a 27.3% share of Britain’s grocery market, up 40 basis points on the year, forecast retail adjusted operating profit, its key profit measure, of “at least” £2.8bn for its 2024/25 year. It made £2.76bn in the year to February 24, slightly ahead of guidance of £2.75bn and up from £2.49bn in the previous year.
Sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, rose 7.4% to £61.5bn, with UK like-for-like sales up 7.7%, supported by a rise in volumes, or number of items sold, in the second half.
Tesco’s shares were up 3.8%, extending year-on-year gains to 12%.
“Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we've made to the value and quality of our products,” Murphy said. He highlighted customer wins from premium retailers, with sales of the Tesco Finest brand up 15.7% during the year, exceeding £2bn.
UK consumers were still looking to save money by cooking and entertaining at home rather than dining out, he said.
Tesco was also benefiting from its strategy of matching the prices of discounter Aldi on key items, and the popularity of its Clubcard loyalty scheme, which provides lower prices for members. These programmes have been financed by taking £1.2bn of costs out of the business over the past two years. A further £500m of savings are planned for 2024/25.
Tesco raised its dividend by 11% and said it would buy back a further £1bn worth of shares over the next year.
“If they can keep the business well invested and return the rest of the cash to shareholders, that seems a very sensible thing to do,” one top 40 investor in Tesco said.
Reuters
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite has rosy long-term growth prospects despite headwinds
Slowing UK wage growth and higher jobless rate may ease inflation jitters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.