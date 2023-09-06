According to the BER Price/Income Elasticity study, beer prices have increased more than any other type of categories in the liquor market. Business Day TV caught up with SA Breweries CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac to examine the state of the beer economy.
WATCH: The state of the beer economy
