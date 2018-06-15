Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff International puts loss-making Austrian chain Kika-Leiner’s properties up for sale

The chain’s properties are the focus of the deal, but Steinhoff is throwing in Kika-Leiner’s stock and other assets ‘for a nominal amount’

15 June 2018 - 08:30 Robert Laing
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Steinhoff International hopes to sell the properties owned by Kika-Leiner, an Austrian retailer acquired in 2013 for shares valued at €375m, to Austrian real estate group Signa.

To sweeten the deal, Steinhoff propose to include Kika-Leiner’s stock and other assets in the property sale to Signa for a "nominal amount".

According to Austrian newspaper Daily Oesterreich, Signa has agreed to pay about €500m for Kika-Leiner.

Founded by Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, Signa already owns about 125 retail stores, including German department store Karstadt. 

Reuters reported that Benko bought Kika-Leiner’s flagship store in central Vienna shortly after the Steinhoff crisis erupted in December.

"The Kika-Leiner business is currently loss-making and placed significant cash demands on the wider group. Further, any turnaround plan for Kika-Leiner would have required significant new investment from the group over a number of years," Steinhoff said in a media release on Friday morning.

When the acquisition was announced five years ago, Steinhoff said: "The Kika-Leiner group is one of the leading furniture retail companies in Europe, with 7,500 employees, shops in 73 locations, 50 of which are in Austria with the remainder of the locations in Central and Eastern Europe, and yearly net sales of approximately €1.2bn.

"Kika-Leiner was founded 105 years ago in Austria by the Leiner and Koch families."

Steinhoff acquired Kika-Leiner via Genesis Investment Holding, one of the "off-balance sheet entities" allegedly used to hide the furniture group’s precarious finances from investors.

In Friday’s statement, Steinhoff said the proposed disposal of Kika-Leiner would split the retailer into its properties, called "PropCos", and operations, called "OpCos".

"The consideration for each of the OpCos shall be nominal," Steinhoff said.

"The consideration for the PropCos will be based on an agreed enterprise value, subject to certain agreed adjustments."

Kika-Leiner’s disposal follows a refusal by retail credit insurers to service Steinhoff’s subsidiary.

"This withdrawal of support from credit insurers placed significant further liquidity constraints on the Kika-Leiner businesses and, in recent days, the Kika-Leiner businesses have seen this uncertainty result in a weakening of customer confidence," Steinhoff said.

"Following the withdrawal, the group has held discussions with Kika-Leiner’s creditors, suppliers and credit insurers in an attempt to secure their continued support for Kika-Leiner’s operations, which have not been successful."

International credit insurers withdraw cover for Steinhoff loans

This will put Steinhoff’s Austrian subsidiary under particularly intense pressure; suppliers have given the CEO until the end of the week to ...
Companies
10 days ago

Steinhoff: Austrian debt puts SA assets at risk

Debt of R145bn at the embattled furniture retailer must be restructured, but loans make it difficult to separate entities with value
Companies
25 days ago

Steinhoff investors will not recoup their losses

Coronation Fund Managers also says it has sold its ‘remaining position’ in retailer
Companies
5 hours ago

VEB takes Deloitte to court over Steinhoff

The Dutch Investors’ Association issues summons for breach of obligations in relation to losses suffered by shareholders
Companies
2 days ago

Stellar gets time to unlock value

Investment company’s shareholders approve contentious increase in the dividend rate on preference shares
Companies
2 days ago

Wendy Luhabe to join Steinhoff Africa’s board

Luhabe’s directorships include African Leadership University, the Abraaj Group and the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff investors will not recoup billions lost ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nersa gives Eskom only half of what it asked for
Companies / Energy
3.
Steinhoff investors will not recoup their losses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe rescued from ...
Companies / Energy
5.
EXCLUSIVE: KwaZulu-Natal tipped for luxury Club ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.