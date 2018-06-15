Steinhoff International puts loss-making Austrian chain Kika-Leiner’s properties up for sale

Steinhoff International hopes to sell the properties owned by Kika-Leiner, an Austrian retailer acquired in 2013 for shares valued at €375m, to Austrian real estate group Signa.

To sweeten the deal, Steinhoff propose to include Kika-Leiner’s stock and other assets in the property sale to Signa for a "nominal amount".

According to Austrian newspaper Daily Oesterreich, Signa has agreed to pay about €500m for Kika-Leiner.

Founded by Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, Signa already owns about 125 retail stores, including German department store Karstadt.

Reuters reported that Benko bought Kika-Leiner’s flagship store in central Vienna shortly after the Steinhoff crisis erupted in December.

"The Kika-Leiner business is currently loss-making and placed significant cash demands on the wider group. Further, any turnaround plan for Kika-Leiner would have required significant new investment from the group over a number of years," Steinhoff said in a media release on Friday morning.

When the acquisition was announced five years ago, Steinhoff said: "The Kika-Leiner group is one of the leading furniture retail companies in Europe, with 7,500 employees, shops in 73 locations, 50 of which are in Austria with the remainder of the locations in Central and Eastern Europe, and yearly net sales of approximately €1.2bn.

"Kika-Leiner was founded 105 years ago in Austria by the Leiner and Koch families."

Steinhoff acquired Kika-Leiner via Genesis Investment Holding, one of the "off-balance sheet entities" allegedly used to hide the furniture group’s precarious finances from investors.

In Friday’s statement, Steinhoff said the proposed disposal of Kika-Leiner would split the retailer into its properties, called "PropCos", and operations, called "OpCos".

"The consideration for each of the OpCos shall be nominal," Steinhoff said.

"The consideration for the PropCos will be based on an agreed enterprise value, subject to certain agreed adjustments."

Kika-Leiner’s disposal follows a refusal by retail credit insurers to service Steinhoff’s subsidiary.

"This withdrawal of support from credit insurers placed significant further liquidity constraints on the Kika-Leiner businesses and, in recent days, the Kika-Leiner businesses have seen this uncertainty result in a weakening of customer confidence," Steinhoff said.

"Following the withdrawal, the group has held discussions with Kika-Leiner’s creditors, suppliers and credit insurers in an attempt to secure their continued support for Kika-Leiner’s operations, which have not been successful."