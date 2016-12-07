Steinhoff plans to double clothing stores in Eastern Europe in next five years
Steinhoff plans to double its clothing stores in Eastern Europe to 2,000 in the next five years, its CE said on Wednesday, extending the South African retailer’s reach in one of its fastest-growing regions.
The furniture company, which targets value-conscious shoppers, has been scooping up assets in Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profit to offset weakness in SA.
It recently splashed out $3.8bn for US-based Mattress Firm and another $800mn for Britain’s Poundland following its failure to secure France’s Darty and Britain’s Home Retail.
Steinhoff’s expansion into Eastern Europe has been particularly rapid and profitable, with like-for-like sales growth in Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary up by a fifth in the third quarter. It has increased the number of stores to 1,000 from 14 about a decade ago, betting on growth as customers economise.
"There is a lot of growth still to be achieved in Eastern Europe," said CE Markus Jooste, adding that the company planned to double the number of its stores that sell clothes, footwear and cellphone airtime to 2,000 in five years.
Steinhoff shares listed in Frankfurt were up 9.3% at €4.79 by 11.51am GMT and 9% firmer in Johannesburg.
The quarterly results did not include recent acquisitions of Poundland and Mattress Firm, which were completed in October, but Jooste said both performed well and that the Pep&Co footwear and clothing ranges it tried in Poundland exceeded sales expectations.
The firm reported a 12.5% rise in operating profit to €327m in the three months to end-September from €291m a year earlier, buoyed by Eastern Europe and SA.
Reuters
