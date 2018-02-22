Cautionaries lead to plunge in share prices for Resilient and Fortress

Property groups Resilient and Fortress’s share prices collapsed in late trade on Thursday, after the companies were placed under a cautionary.

Fortress’s B shares were down nearly 14% by 4.30pm, while Resilient’s share price had plummeted nearly 18%. This suggested the market was panicking as fund managers’ holdings in the property group’s shares took another hit.

Resilient’s share price then recovered somewhat to close 10.32% lower at R69.95 on Thursday. It is down 53.72% since the start of 2018 on allegations that it has spent years manipulating its shares and those of its associate companies, Fortress, Greenbay and Nepi Rockcastle. Fortress B shares closed 10.83% lower on Thursday. They are down 61.97% so far in 2018.

Resilient and Fortress have been large components of the South African listed property index, which many long-term fund managers are mandated to buy, often investing pension money in it.

Resilient and Fortress’s market capitalisations have been hammered in the past few weeks, with their shares being shorted by hedge funds and also sold by institutional investors. Three negative reports were released within a few days.

Resilient owns about 16% of Fortress and some analysts have not been pleased with this cross-holding.

Resilient’s board said last Friday that it would hold an independent review that was part of steps it was taking to tackle recent attacks on its reputation and credibility.

The company had noted consistent feedback from its shareholders that the cross-shareholdings between Resilient and Fortress should be unwound, and that there was a need for Resilient to reconsider its relationship with broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) partner Siyakha Education Trust.

Critics have said Resilient should consider merging with Fortress, and that it should consolidate Siyakha Trust into Resilient as it receives income from the BEE scheme.

Jay Padayatchi, an executive director at Meago Asset Management, said Thursday’s extreme falls in the share prices of Resilient and Fortress suggested the cautionaries had caused shareholders to panic. These came days after the JSE said there was no need to place Resilient under a cautionary.

Earlier this week, Andre Visser, the JSE’s GM of issuer regulation, had said Resilient had not met the requirements to go under a cautionary.

"The listings requirements for cautionary announcements are very clear. Both the tests below must be met: one, the company must be in possession of unpublished price sensitive information, and two, confidentiality of the information cannot be maintained," he said.

"The general rule is that if a company has provided all the information that they have, which is price-sensitive information pertaining to a particular matter, then there should be no need for a cautionary announcement.

"Subject to the company disclosing all the relevant information then, waiting for the outcome of a review or investigation, or a decline in a company’s share price in itself is not strong enough basis for a cautionary announcement," he said.

"The JSE has engaged with the company through their sponsor and we have been advised that, on the information before it, the board has concluded that the company is not in possession of unpublished price sensitive information. The company would have to continuously assess the situation and any new information that to determine whether a cautionary is required," said Visser.