Companies / Mining

Petra Diamonds sells 20-carat blue diamond from Cullinan mine

15 November 2019 - 17:15 Thomas Biesheuvel
A 25.5-carat blue diamond found at Petra Diamonds' Cullinan mine. Picture: PETRA DIAMONDS
A 25.5-carat blue diamond found at Petra Diamonds' Cullinan mine. Picture: PETRA DIAMONDS

London — Petra Diamonds has sold a 20-carat blue gem for almost $15m, a major boost for the company that’s struggling with a mountain of debt and falling diamond prices.

The company found the diamond in September at its Cullinan mine in SA, famous for producing expensive gems including those in the British crown jewels. Blue gem-quality stones are among the most valuable in the world, and the diamond sold for $741,000 per carat.

Petra shares jumped as much as 11%, the most in more than a month, to 9.45p. The buyer wants to remain anonymous, Petra said in a statement on Friday.

The company has had a rough few years. Its share price collapsed to a record low last month amid falling diamond prices and concerns that it will struggle to repay debts.

In September, it wrote down the value of its mines by almost $250m and said co-founder and chair Adonis Pouroulis will leave. This follows the departure of Petra’s long-serving CEO in the year.

Petra has slid from a peak value of more than $1.5bn as it redeveloped the Cullinan mine, where the world’s biggest diamond was found in 1905. The cost of that project saw Petra’s debts swell, just as the diamond market weakened.

Bloomberg

Lower prices and glut push global diamond trade into crisis

De Beers finally capitulates, lowering prices across the board
Companies
2 days ago

De Beers diamond sales improve but still lower than a year ago

Despite a big price cut, sales still remained lower than normal for this time of year
Companies
2 days ago

Illicit mining fight flounders in Kimberley, the world’s diamond capital

The project has been hit by violence, with the excluded informal miners attacking infrastructure and members of the newly licensed co-operative
National
4 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Diamonds aren’t forever as Trans Hex found out

It’s no longer about making money from Trans Hex, but more about salvaging some value
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.