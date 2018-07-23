Amplats buys Glencore's stake in Mototolo joint venture
The deal marks Glencore's exit from platinum, and enables Anglo American Platinum to access its Der Brochen asset
After a robust interim financial performance, Anglo American Platinum declared a R1bn dividend and an upfront cash payment of R800m to buy Glencore’s stake in the Mototolo joint venture.
The world’s largest platinum miner has undergone an extensive restructuring exercise, selling deep-level, labour-intensive mines to focus on mechanised, shallower, more profitable assets, and that strategy is now yielding benefits.
Over the past five years, Amplats has reduced the number of its mines to seven from 18, and cut its workforce by 60%, primarily through asset sales. It has maintained its production levels during this time.
Amplats resumed interim dividend payments, returning R3.74 per share to investors, the first half-year payment since 2011.
Amplats declared a post-tax profit of R2.28bn for the six months to end-June, compared with a R1.3bn loss the previous year, with revenue growing by R6bn to R33.5bn.
Amplats swung to a net cash position of R477m from net debt of R5.9bn a year earlier. In 2014, net debt stood at R14.8bn.
There was an 18% improvement in the rand prices for the basket of metals Amplats produced compared with a year earlier, with palladium the standout performer, reaching record highs during the interim period, CEO Chris Griffith said.
Amplats sold 2.51-million ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) during the period, up 3% from a year earlier.
The net present cost of the transaction is R1.5bn including the R800m upfront payment
The average rand price for these sales increased by 14% to R12,777/oz. The stronger rand offset the 22% increase in dollar prices for these metals. The dollar basket price was $1.032/oz.
In what marked the final chapter in Glencore’s presence in platinum, the two companies agreed Amplats would buy the global commodity trader and miner’s 39% stake in the Mototolo joint venture for an upfront payment of R800m cash and six-monthly payments over a six-year period.
The net present cost of the transaction was R1.5bn including the R800m upfront payment, said Amplats chief financial officer Ian Botha.
Glencore has sold its minority stake in Lonmin and sold its Eland platinum mine to Northam Platinum. Mototolo was the last asset in Glencore related to platinum and CEO Ivan Glasenberg has made it clear in the past that the bulk commodities trader had no interest in platinum group metals.
The key strategy behind the purchase is not the Mototolo mine, but the infrastructure that unlocks the nearby, undeveloped Der Brochen property owned by Amplats.
“The acquisition of Glencore’s stake in the Mototolo joint venture increases Anglo American Platinum’s interest in a mechanised, low-cost, high-quality resource, creating another major PGM [platinum group metals] hub for the company,” Griffith said.
“The transaction unlocks significant optionality for the company in its wholly owned Der Brochen resource.”
He said it would extend Mototolo’s life sixfold to 30 years.
Our empowerment credits do not rely on Kagiso’s involvement in Mototolo
Mototolo is one of the highest-margin, safest mines in the Amplats stable, with a profit margin of 43% and output of 130,000oz of platinum a year.
The mine had an all-in sustaining cost of $625/oz during the interim period.
As the majority owner of Mototolo, Amplats will extend underground workings into its nearby resources that were unavailable to the joint venture, potentially bumping up production by accessing higher-grade material, as it formulates a business plan to fully develop Der Brochen.
This expansion would be weighed against other projects within Amplats, most notably at Mogalakwena, the flagship opencast mine in the company’s stable, Griffith said. Amplats would not undertake two large projects at the same time, he said.
The remaining shareholder in Mototolo is Kagiso Tiso Holdings, with an 11% stake.
Kagiso has the option to leave the joint venture and it would cost Amplats R350m to buy them out, said Griffith. Kagiso was Glencore’s partner in the joint venture and Amplats would be happy for them to remain in Mototolo, but it was up to Kagiso’s board to decide whether to remain, he said.
“Our empowerment credits do not rely on Kagiso’s involvement in Mototolo,” he said.
Amplats could easily fund the R350m off its balance sheet, Griffith said.
