Kore Potash advances Congo appraisal

The Kola deposit, which is a small area of the large tenement Kore has, will be mined first and the study is assessing the project’s costs and economic benefits. Kola has an indicated resource of 508-million tonnes with a potassium chloride grade of 35.4%, which is used to make potassium fertiliser. The grade placed the deposit among the top tier of global potash deposits, Kore said in the annual report.

Kore has also been drilling an area near Kola called Dougou Extension, which has rich deposits of sylvinite, the same mineral as Kola.

"Based on the exploration to date, the company is of the view that Dougou Extension has the potential to host a second high-grade sylvinite deposit, which would add to the company’s flagship Kola Potash," Kore said, adding that further exploration had been suspended to focus on completing the Kola study.

Company executives have spoken of the potential for their deposits in the Congo to generate up to six-million tonnes of saleable product a year, tripling Kola’s planned production.

"For us, the 2017 financial report was essentially academic, having been overtaken by post-period events. Kore ended 2017 with a reasonably strong balance sheet: the company had $16.5m of cash versus $3.3m of payables. The position was bolstered in March 2018 via the raising of $13.1m," said Shore Capital analyst Yuen Low.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za