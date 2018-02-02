Beatrix miners rescued after Eskom restores power

Power was restored to the Beatrix gold mine owned by Sibanye-Stillwater early on Friday morning, prompting the rescue of hundreds of miners trapped underground since Thursday morning.

The power came on at 2am on Friday morning and hoisting was started in order to rescue the miners, said company spokesman James Wellsted.

So far 948 people had been hoisted safely back to the surface and only seven remained underground and would be immediately returned to surface, he said.

“This is significant rescue effort and one that all who participated in can be extremely proud off, and it is a clear demonstration of the competence within the South African mining industry. The actions taken by management and decisions taken resulted in all our employees returning safely to their families,” said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman after the last of the trapped miners were hoisted to the surface.

The storm knocked out the primary and secondary electricity supplies to the mine.

The Beatrix mine in the Free State was paralysed by a power outage after a storm on Wednesday night knocked over a pylon supplying electricity to the mine and trapping 1,300 people underground, company officials said. Power was restored to two shafts and 336 people were returned to surface.

South African mines have a good history in cases like these where masses of miners are trapped underground.