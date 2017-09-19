Companies / Mining

OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY

Mines are failing to improve death rates

19 September 2017 - 06:55 Tamar Kahn
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

There has been no improvement in mine fatality rates from 2014 to 2016, according to the mine health and safety inspectorate’s 2016-17 annual report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The report showed the fatality rate per million hours worked was 0.08 in 2016, the same rate as in the two previous years. This is the key indicator used to measure mine safety, as it strips out the effects of employees who are on leave or on strike and takes into account the size of the sector, which has shed more than 12,000 jobs since 2012 according to the Chamber of Mines.

Solidarity’s deputy general secretary for health and safety, Paul Mardon, said the 2017 figures were likely to be worse, as it had been a particularly difficult year for the industry. Mine owners were distracted by the challenges posed by the Mining Charter, production pressures and retrenchments, and were not prioritising the health and safety of workers, he said.

"There should be an extra effort in health and safety, but it’s not happening," he said.

The mine is responsible for each mine worker, says Motsepe

Harmony Gold chairperson vows to uncover the cause of the recent fatal accident and suggests a change in the way families are compensated for losing ...
Companies
17 days ago

So far in 2017 59 mine deaths had been reported. While this figure was slightly lower than the 63 reported for the corresponding period in 2016, fewer people were employed in mining and thus the fatality rate per million hours worked was likely to be higher for 2017 than for 2016, Mardon said.

Mining disasters in 2017 include five deaths at Harmony’s Kusasalethu Mine and four at Heaven Sent’s Tau Lekoa Mine.

The mine health and safety inspectorate’s 2016-17 annual report that was tabled in Parliament on Monday shows 73 miners lost their lives at work in 2016. The death rate was 16.82 per 100,000 employees at work, virtually the same as the year before when the figure stood at 16.81.

Rockfalls and falls of ground killed 24 workers (33% of all fatalities) in 2016.

Mardon said many of these deaths were due to human error, rather than seismic events. Mines generally had good health and safety policies, but workers and supervisors who were under pressure to meet production targets sometimes put lives at risk by failing to stick to these rules, he said.

Machinery and transportation was the second leading cause of death, responsible for 23 fatalities in 2016.

The report shows the overall injury rate fell 4% year on year, with a 6% drop in the gold mining industry and an 8% drop in platinum mines.

The provisional number of injuries reported in 2016 was 2,846, compared with a finalised total of 3,139 injuries that were reported in 2015.

The number of employees at work fell to 433,980 in 2016, a 5% drop from the 458,174 of the year before.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

We have lost 45 miners this year‚ says Mosebenzi Zwane

The Mineral Resources minister adds that South Africa is committed to mining safety‚ adding that it has the fewest mining-related deaths in ...
Companies
16 days ago

Step up mining safety, says Mosebenzi Zwane after Harmony deaths

Amcu applauded Harmony management for stopping all operations after the accident, while NUM says one death is one too many.
Companies
21 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Discovery’s initiatives are paying off
Companies
2.
No respite for KPMG as Pravin Gordhan weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff International denies wrongdoing in ...
Companies
4.
Standard Bank in row with regulator over evidence ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

We have lost 45 miners this year‚ says Mosebenzi Zwane
Companies / Mining

The mine is responsible for each mine worker, says Motsepe
Companies / Mining

Mine bosses warn on 'sledgehammer' safety inspections
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.