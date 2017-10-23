Gold Fields keeps output target despite South Deep drop

All-in costs for that production fell by 1% year on year to $1,032/oz against a received gold price that was 4% lower at $1,276/oz.

Gold Fields maintained its full-year production to end-December at between 2.1-million and 2.15-million ounces at an all-in cost of up to $1,190/oz, a figure that includes the capital expenditure on a host of growth projects.

Gold Fields reported its net debt at the end of September fell to $1.3bn from $1.365bn at the end of June.

The South Deep project is arguably the most closely watched within Gold Fields after years of missed production targets and hefty capital expenditure totalling R29bn, including the purchase price and the need for another R2bn to bring it into full production of 650,000oz a year in the next five years.

South Deep would miss its full-year target of 315,000oz by between 5% and 10% because of a fatal accident in the first quarter of the year, CEO Nick Holland said.

South Deep improved output by 10% from the June quarter, generating 81,000oz during the September period at an all-in cost of R530,842/kg, which was 10% lower than the previous quarter.

Output in Ghana fell by 5% year on year to 177,000oz as work proceeded on the Damang pit, one of two mines in the West African country.

In Peru, the Cerro Corona mine had a stellar quarter, increasing its gold and copper production expressed as gold equivalent ounces by 46% year on year.

Australian output was flat.