ArcelorMittal forecasts weaker earnings

Brussels — ArcelorMittal warned of slower earnings this quarter, citing higher coal prices and lower US steel prices after the world’s largest steel producer missed core third-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday.
ArcelorMittal shares, which have risen by about a quarter since September, were down about 4%.
"We’re all surprised by the rapid and unexpected rise of coking coal," chief financial officer Aditya Mittal said.
Mittal said coal prices had risen due to some US mines stopping operations and a cap on production imposed by the Chinese government as part of a shift to clean power.
Prices for Australian premium hard coking coal have surged to $250 per tonne from about $75 in February.
Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the third quarter rose 40% to $1.9bn but missed the $1.97bn expected by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.
Mittal has forecast a fall in core profit in 2016 to more than $4.5bn from $5.2bn in 2015.
ArcelorMittal increased its forecast for working capital to $1bn from $500m previously, saying it still expected to have positive cash flow for the year.
It said average prices for steel has risen 7.4% in the third quarter, mainly driven by better prices in north America, Brazil and Europe.
ArcelorMittal also slightly improved its market outlook for China, where it now expects growth in steel consumption.
Chinese prices for reinforcing bars used in construction rose in November to their highest level since September 2014 amid tightening supply.
Overcapacity in the Chinese steel sector has led to a surge in exports which steel makers in Europe and the US have sought to counteract by lobbying for antidumping duties.
Last week, China’s Baosteel Group said it would cut steel production capacity by 11-million tonnes in 2016 and 2017, more than it had previously indicated.
Despite these announcements, the group said Chinese exports had so far not decreased and said China was not doing enough to lower exports.
"There is some progress but not enough. China imposed production limitations on the coal industry. They have the tools but are not acting as aggressively in the steel business," Mittal said.
Reuters
