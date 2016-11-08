Major miners sell assets to lighten their debt burdens after commodities rout
Since last year’s reversals on the commodities front left big miners with sky-high debt, they have been offloading assets, but better prices have reduced pressure to sell
Major miners are selling assets after last year’s global commodities rout left them with high debt.
But recovery in raw materials prices has reduced pressure to sell, and deals have slowed.
China, where a stimulus package spurred this year’s commodities rally, is the biggest potential buyer.
Following is a list of the main mining companies, some of the biggest sales so far and what assets are on offer:
BHP Billiton
Market capitalisation: £72.7bn
Net debt: $26.1bn
Share price movement this year: up 60.7%
It spun off South32 in 2015 to focus on core business.
The world’s largest exporter of metallurgical coal, BHP agreed to sell coal assets in Indonesia to partner Adaro Energy for $120m.
Together with Exxon Mobil, BHP Billiton said it was considering selling depleting energy assets in Australia, including Kingfish, that country’s largest discovered oilfield.
It agreed to sell half of its stake in the Scarborough area gas fields off Western Australia for $400m.
Sources say BHP may also be seeking to buy coal assets from Anglo American.
Rio Tinto
Market capitalisation: £53.7bn
Net debt: $12.9bn
Share price movement this year: up 42.7%
Rio has been trying to offload less profitable businesses.
Last year, it agreed to sell its 40% stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope for $606m.
In January, it agreed to sell its Mount Pleasant thermal coal to Salim Group’s MACH Energy Australia for $224m.
Rio Tinto has been running an on/off process to sell its Hunter Valley assets, although no deal has been struck.
The miner is shifting emphasis to copper and said it would no longer fund major expansions in iron ore as that market reaches saturation.
At the end of October, it signed a deal to sell its stake in Guinea’s Simandou iron-ore project to Chinalco for $1.1bn-$1.3bn depending on the timing of the project’s development.
Glencore
Market capitalisation: £36.5bn
Net debt: $23.4bn
Share price movement this year: up 176%
Glencore has said it is aiming to cut debt to $16.5bn-$17.5bn by year’s end by selling $4bn-$5bn in assets.
Deals so far include selling just under half of its agricultural business to two Canadian funds for $3.125bn.
At the same time, it shifted $3.6bn in debt to Glencore Agri.
Glencore is also considering selling its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, worth more than $2bn, sources close to the deal said.
In August it announced it was selling a 30% stake in its Ernest Henergy copper mine in Australia as well as all the gold produced as a byproduct.
Glencore is seeking to sell its Cobar copper mine in Australia.
It abandoned plans to sell its Lomas Bayas mine in Chile.
But together with Origin Energy has put its hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile up for sale, two people familiar with the process said.
In October, it agreed to sell its Australian coal haulage business GRail to Genesee & Wyoming Inc for A$1.14bn ($874m).
Last year, it raised $2.5bn in a share sale and sold some copper and nickel mines for about $290m that it inherited when it bought rival Xstrata.
Vale
Market capitalisation: 118-billion Brazilian reais
Net debt: $27.5bn
Share price movement this year: up 116%
The Brazilian miner has been hit with charges to cover and repair damages after the Samarco dam collapsed at its iron ore mine last year.
The world’s biggest iron-ore miner has been in talks with Fortescue Metals Group that could see Vale taking a minority stake in the Australian company and blending their iron-ore operations to win market share in China.
Vale has also handed its stake in Brazil’s CSA steel plant to majority owner Germany’s ThyssenKrupp for a token sum.
At the start of July, it said it had sold three of its giant "Valemax" iron-ore ships to a group led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for $269m. It is also seeking to sell other Valemax ships, also known as Very Large Ore Carriers.
Anglo American
Market capitalisation: £15.9bn
Net debt: $11.7bn
Share price movement this year: up 274%
The miner is aiming to cut its debt to $10bn by selling $3bn-$4bn of assets in 2016, including its iron-ore, coal and nickel units.
It plans to retain only 16 core assets from 45 previously and also said it would review its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil after three years.
So far, it has sold its niobium and phosphate businesses in Brazil to China Molybdenum for $1.5bn.
Anglo has also sold its stake in Australia’s Foxleigh metallurgical coal mine to a consortium led by Taurus Funds Management for an undisclosed price.
Its metallurgical coal assets in Australia could be valued at about $1.5bn, sources have said.
In July, its De Beers unit said it was selling its Snap Lake diamond mine in Canada after suspending operations at the unprofitable mine last December.
Anglo is also seeking to sell nickel assets in Brazil, including the Barro Alto and Codemin mines, although offers so far had been too low to lead to a deal, sources have said.
Freeport-McMoran
Market capitalisation: $15bn
Net debt: $17.9bn
Share price movement this year: up 66% Freeport-McMoRan said in October it did not expect to sell any more mining assets but may offload more of its oil and gas business.
It could cut its net debt to as little as $10.5bn by the end of 2017 on already executed asset sales and cash it expects to earn from higher mined volumes and metals prices, its chief executive said in July.
The company agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum for $2.65bn cash. Freeport has an effective 56% interest in Tenke, one of the world’s largest copper-cobalt deposits.
In October, it said it was selling its onshore California oil and gas assets to Sentinel Peak Resources California for up to $742m.
In September it said it was selling its deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas assets to Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $2bn.
In February, it sold a 13% stake in the Morenci open-pit copper mine to Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining for $1bn.
Antofagasta
Market capitalisation: £5.6bn
Group net debt: $1.04bn
Share price movement this year: up 20.4%
In July, the Chilean copper miner paid Barrick Gold Corporation $1bn for 50% of the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, an asset once dubbed the "Andean ATM".
Antofagasta posted a slim rise in mid-year profit in August, but has been struggling to meet copper output targets from its existing assets.
First Quantum Minerals
Market capitalisation: C$8.3bn ($6.2bn)
Net debt: $4.1bn
Share price movement this year: up 147.3%
The Canadian miner sold Finnish mine Kevitsa to Boliden in March, with the Swedish group paying $712m.
The company had been seeking to reduce its debt levels by more than $1bn.
Reuters reported last November that First Quantum had been looking to sell the nickel-copper-platinum Kevitsa mine as well as Ravensthorpe, an Australian nickel mine.
First Quantum said in April the uncertainty regarding its ability to meet the net debt to ebitda ratio covenant under its debt financing agreements had been removed.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.