Major miners sell assets to lighten their debt burdens after commodities rout

Market capitalisation: £36.5bn

Net debt: $23.4bn

Share price movement this year: up 176%

Glencore has said it is aiming to cut debt to $16.5bn-$17.5bn by year’s end by selling $4bn-$5bn in assets.

Deals so far include selling just under half of its agricultural business to two Canadian funds for $3.125bn.

At the same time, it shifted $3.6bn in debt to Glencore Agri.

Glencore is also considering selling its Vasilkovskoye gold mine in Kazakhstan, worth more than $2bn, sources close to the deal said.

In August it announced it was selling a 30% stake in its Ernest Henergy copper mine in Australia as well as all the gold produced as a byproduct.

Glencore is seeking to sell its Cobar copper mine in Australia.

It abandoned plans to sell its Lomas Bayas mine in Chile.

But together with Origin Energy has put its hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile up for sale, two people familiar with the process said.

In October, it agreed to sell its Australian coal haulage business GRail to Genesee & Wyoming Inc for A$1.14bn ($874m).

Last year, it raised $2.5bn in a share sale and sold some copper and nickel mines for about $290m that it inherited when it bought rival Xstrata.