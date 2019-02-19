RMB’s 8th Where to Invest in Africa edition hones in on infrastructure in Africa

“Structural change is essentially the only hope for sustainable growth in Africa,” says Celeste Fauconnier, who co-authored RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa with RMB Africa analyst, Neville Mandimika.

In this eighth edition, Fauconnier and Mandimika have focused on the need for efficient infrastructure – something they believe is key to unlocking opportunities and tapping into the growth that Africa has to offer.

The publication highlights some key findings:

Africa’s lack of efficient infrastructure shaves up to 2.6% off its average per-capita growth rate (The World Bank), placing significant strain on human development;

the annual infrastructure need is $130bn - $170bn annually (The African Development Bank); and

the continent’s available capital is insufficient to achieve this.

In short, the lack of efficient infrastructure is one of the highest hurdles to business in Africa.

But Where to Invest in Africa also shows that this obstacle represents an opportunity to businesses involved in the development or financing of infrastructure projects. Says Fauconnier, “Developing infrastructure is synonymous with developing Africa and unlocking her enormous growth potential.”

When Fauconnier and Mandimika talk infrastructure, they're referring to

hard or tangible infrastructure (transport, energy, ICT) or the physical structures connecting people, places or businesses to the economy;

soft or intangible infrastructure or the development of services (education, health) or the policy environment;

financing infrastructure, relating to who's financing Africa's infrastructure gap, how they're being funded and what they're investing in;

regional infrastructure or on-the-ground programmes; and

technological infrastructure or how new technologies (e.g. digitalisation) are impacting Africa's economic outlook.

So, what are the challenges to infrastructure development?

The challenges to infrastructure development are weak legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks; weak infrastructure planning and project preparation; ineffective governance; and corruption, one of the consequences being limited private-sector involvement.

The key to building well-targeted infrastructure connecting African economies to global value chains is “governments dedicated to the task,” says Fauconnier. The Brookings Institution puts some numbers to that dedication, noting that to sustain 3% - 3.5% economic-growth rates in Africa, infrastructure spending as a proportion of GDP should be 5% - 6% annually. It’s currently at 2% (average). “Only a few countries globally have managed this allocation, but execution of these funds hasn’t necessarily been effective.”

Medium term, Africa’s fiscal imbalances will hinder increased spending. “We see governments over the next decade emphasising implementing structural changes – more so than ever. And how better than by developing infrastructure?” says Fauconnier. “It’s vital that both public and private players have mechanisms to ensure that their investments provide the best returns possible.”

RMB has incorporated a ranking that encompasses both the hard- and soft-infrastructure qualities for 53 African countries. The top 10 best-performing African economies are a mix between the island economies, southern Africa and North Africa.

‘Where to Invest in Africa’ examines hard infrastructure in relation to its deficits, challenges and projects – current and future. “Over the last decade, we’ve seen infrastructure-development emphasis shifting from ICT to electricity generation and road-infrastructure improvements,” says Fauconnier. “This trend will continue over the medium term, as poor roads and unavailable or irregular electricity supply prove costly to operations.”

When assessing the overall quality of hard infrastructure in Africa, Seychelles dominated the rankings, with its high-quality tourism infrastructure and strong ICT capabilities. North and southern Africa also featured highly – not surprising, since they’re home to some of Africa’s biggest, most diversified economies. According to the publication, common to the 10 lowest-ranked countries is that they’re mostly fragile states, involved in conflict.

Hard infrastructure, core to growth, is essential for boosting economic growth levels. But it’s soft infrastructure that’s key when it comes to the quality of economic growth – or inclusive growth – and therefore essential to overall growth. “Sadly, infrastructure build hasn’t catered sufficiently for soft-infrastructure development, implying that the economic-growth benefits haven’t filtered through to most Africans,” says Fauconnier. “Promises to improve soft infrastructure are used in election campaigning. But promises don’t always translate into implementation. The politicised nature of soft infrastructure and insufficient financing are major challenges in this space.”

In Africa, the quality of services is difficult to measure. But taking specific human-development data (life expectancy, education, income) into consideration, one can, at least, see where they’re lacking. The North African, southern African and island economies dominate the higher rankings here, as they’re the most developed, with stronger institutions and policies in place than the rest of the continent.

“Closing the infrastructure gap in Africa is a mammoth task. But it must be taken on. And it must be addressed by both the public and private sectors, says Fauconnier. ” In Africa, 90% of the projects underway are financed by public revenue through central governments or municipalities, the remainder, privately.

According to the data, construction accounts for 83% of all ongoing projects being funded by the private sector, while the same sector draws just 12% of public investment. Governments, on the other hand, lean towards transport and energy-related projects, which together account for 84% of public investment and 13% of private investment. Nigeria, Ethiopia and Egypt (in that order) stand out as the three countries with the most publicly-funded infrastructure developments in Africa. Private funders show similar country preferences as their public counterparts, the notable exception being SA, the third-highest country by number of projects.