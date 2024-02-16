Companies / Innovation

WATCH: Focus on the electric vehicle industry

Business Day TV spoke to editor-at-large for Financial Mail, David Furlonger

16 February 2024 - 15:56
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Electric vehicle demand is growing in major markets globally, causing disruptions across the automotive industry. As a result, vehicle makers and suppliers are facing unprecedented challenges, including production cuts and scrapped IPOs.

To help navigate the developments in the industry, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger.

