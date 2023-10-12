Companies / Innovation

WATCH: Karooooo posts 9% rise in interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to COO Richard Schubert

12 October 2023
Cartrack owner Karooooo has reported a 9% rise in profit for the six months to August 31, largely as result of a 15% increase in the number of subscribers that also boosted revenue by 23%.

The group has kept its annual guidance for Cartrack subscriber growth at between 1.9-million and 2.1-million, generating revenue of almost R4bn for the full year. Business Day TV discusses the financial results with COO Richard Schubert.

