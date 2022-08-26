×

Grindrod restores interim dividend as profits and volumes surge

Headline earnings of group’s core business rose more than a half to end-June, helped by strong volume growth and rising rates

26 August 2022 - 09:57 Karl Gernetzky

Durban-based freight and logistics group Grindrod, which also  owns a bank for now, has opted for an interim dividend after strong volume growth and a rising interest rates helped its core headline profit jump by over a half. 

Earnings at the group’s ports and terminals business surged 164% in the six months to end-June, Grindrod announced on Friday, helping lift headline earnings from core operations 53% to R529.1m...

