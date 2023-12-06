Aspen and Sandoz have inked a nearly R2bn deal. For that price tag, Aspen will buy Sandoz’ Chinese business. In return, Sandoz will take on four anaesthetic products that Aspen sells in Europe. Business Day TV unpacked the deal in greater detail with Aspen’s CFO Sean Capazorio.
WATCH: SA’s Aspen expands further into China
Business Day TV talks to Aspen CFO Sean Capazorio
