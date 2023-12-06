Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: SA’s Aspen expands further into China

Business Day TV talks to Aspen CFO Sean Capazorio

06 December 2023 - 16:39
Aspen Pharmacare. Picture: Supplied
Aspen Pharmacare. Picture: Supplied

Aspen and Sandoz have inked a nearly R2bn deal. For that price tag, Aspen will buy Sandoz’ Chinese business. In return, Sandoz will take on four anaesthetic products that Aspen sells in Europe. Business Day TV unpacked the deal in greater detail with Aspen’s CFO Sean Capazorio.

Companies in this Story

